Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander Starting 2024 MLB Season On Injured List

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros warms up prior to Game Six of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Rough, yet not so rough.

Justin Verlander, the superstar starting pitcher for the Houston Astros, will kick off the season on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation still lingering. However, the news isn’t all bad for the future Hall of Famer.

Confirming the news Tuesday was Houston manager Joe Espada, who added that Verlander looks solid, but time isn’t the Astros’ friend when it comes to Verlander being 100% healthy by the beginning of the 2024 campaign. (RELATED: Athletics Reveal What Their Las Vegas Stadium Is Going To Look Like, And Holy Hell, This Thing Is Gorgeous)

“He’s doing very well, but we’re just running out of days here, and we won’t be able to build him up enough to start the season,” Espada told reporters per ABC13 Houston. “It’s just a timing issue. We want to do what’s best for J.V. and our club, and this is what’s best for us right now.”

Espada continued on to say that Verlander’s right shoulder hasn’t been experiencing any soreness at all after he throws in bullpen sessions, making the suggestion that the 41-year-old could return earlier than expected.

For the most part, this doesn’t seem to be a big deal, but still … as an Astros fan, you can’t help but to be a little shook that this is how your new season is starting, but at the same time, your team is the Astros.

Hard not to be comfortable no matter what’s thrown at ya with the run (and drama) they’ve been on the past few years.