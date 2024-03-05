Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander Starting 2024 MLB Season On Injured List

Rough, yet not so rough.

Justin Verlander, the superstar starting pitcher for the Houston Astros, will kick off the season on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation still lingering. However, the news isn’t all bad for the future Hall of Famer.

Confirming the news Tuesday was Houston manager Joe Espada, who added that Verlander looks solid, but time isn’t the Astros’ friend when it comes to Verlander being 100% healthy by the beginning of the 2024 campaign. (RELATED: Athletics Reveal What Their Las Vegas Stadium Is Going To Look Like, And Holy Hell, This Thing Is Gorgeous)

“He’s doing very well, but we’re just running out of days here, and we won’t be able to build him up enough to start the season,” Espada told reporters per ABC13 Houston. “It’s just a timing issue. We want to do what’s best for J.V. and our club, and this is what’s best for us right now.”