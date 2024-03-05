Athletics Reveal What Their Las Vegas Stadium Is Going To Look Like, And Holy Hell, This Thing Is Gorgeous

Judging by the look of this bad boy, the A’s might fit right in with Sin City.

If their plans ultimately go through (and I hope and think they will), the Oakland Athletics … erm, excuse me … the future Las Vegas Athletics will have an absolutely gorgeous stadium to play in.

Yeah, the A’s may be facing multiple hurdles that they still need to get over, lawsuits that they still have to fight and a delay that’s sure to come with this entire process, but the franchise decided to say “screw it” Tuesday and dropped renderings of their proposed stadium anyways. The stadium will be placed on the Las Vegas Strip. (RELATED: 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson Retires From MLB After 13 Seasons)

Taking to social media, the Athletics published the renderings on their official Twitter, and to nobody’s surprise, they nixed the comment section (there’s a load of haters out there). But that aside, when you just focus on the photos, they show an incredibly gorgeous stadium that will fit 33,000 beautiful Las Vegas residents.

And this thing is extraordinarily creative too, catching a lot of comparisons to Australia’s iconic Sydney Opera House, and when you examine the roof, it appears to be able to fold over itself. Opening up to a view of the Strip is the outfield, however, it’s seemingly still enclosed — I can dig the concept, but the A’s need to open up a complete view of the Strip. There can be a lot of glory here. But for now, the views of the MGM Grand, New York and New York Hotel will do.

Just check out this thing … it’s stupendous.

Together with @BIG_Architects and @HNTBCorp, we have unveiled the design for our new ballpark project in Las Vegas on the Tropicana site. BIG will serve as the design lead and HNTB as the sports/hospitality designer and architect of record. Images by Negativ pic.twitter.com/mvpiCBXD54 — Oakland A’s (@Athletics) March 5, 2024

Let’s move, ladies and gentlemen … put the Athletics in Las Vegas.