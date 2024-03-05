Another Witness Comes Forward To Contradict Testimony Of Nathan Wade’s Former Law Partner

A second witness came forward with claims that Nathan Wade’s former law partner Terrence Bradley made statements in private conversations that contradicted his testimony under oath, according to a Tuesday court filing.

Bradley allegedly divulged details about Wade’s relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to former adjunct professor at Georgia State School of Law Manny Arora in several conversations between September and October 2023, according to a court filing by Trump co-defendant Cathy Latham’s attorneys. On the witness stand, Bradley insisted that he could “not recall” various details about their relationship, such as when it began — a detail he allegedly provided to Latham — and said he was “speculating” when confronted with texts he sent defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant confirming when the relationship began. (RELATED: Nathan Wade’s Former Law Partner Privately Made Statements That ‘Directly’ Contradicted His Testimony, Witness Claims)

The court filing notes Bradley told Arora that Wade began a relationship with Willis while she was running for district attorney from 2019-2020 and that Wade supervised Willis’ transition team, which included hiring and firing staff, according to the filing.

Arora represented Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who took a plea deal in October.

“Ms. Yeager heard District Attorney #FaniWillis tell Mr. Bradley: “They are coming after us. You don’t need to talk to them about anything about us.” pic.twitter.com/umEgiVQaNG — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 4, 2024



“Mr. Bradley stated that he had personal knowledge of the relationship between Mr. Wade and district attorney Willis, including details regarding the use of Ms. Robin Yeartie’s apartment such as Mr. Wade’s having a garage opener to the property,” the filing states.

During the first hearing on the motion to disqualify Willis, Bradley dodged questions by asserting attorney client privilege, claiming he had no personal knowledge of Wade’s relationship. Judge Scott McAffee determined after a closed-door meeting with Bradley that certain communications he had with Wade regarding the relationship were not protected, forcing him to testify again.

Trump co-defendant David Shafer’s attorneys told Judge Scott McAfee Monday that Cindi Lee Yeager, co-chief deputy for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office, could also testify to multiple conversations she had with Bradley that “directly” contradicted his testimony on the witness stand.

“Ms. Yeager watched Mr. Bradley’s testimony before the Court and became concerned as a result of the fact that what Mr. Bradley testified to on the witness stand was directly contrary to what Mr. Bradley had told Ms. Yeager in person,” the filing stated. (RELATED: Judge Indicates He Will Rule On Fani Willis Disqualification Within 2 Weeks)

The defense attorneys both told McAfee they would submit the testimony of these witnesses if the court were to re-open the evidence.

Willis’ long-time friend Robin Yeartie testified that their relationship began in 2019. Cell phone data included in a filing by Trump’s attorney also revealed that Wade’s cell phone was in Willis’ neighborhood at least 35 times in 2021, including two overnight visits.

Willis and Wade have maintained that their relationship did not begin until 2022, after he was hired as special prosecutor.

After closing arguments Friday, McAfee said he intended to rule on the motion to disqualify Willis within two weeks.

Bradley, Arora and the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

