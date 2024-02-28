Heat Nearly Pulled Off LeBron, Wade, Paul, Bosh Big 4 — It Was Ridiculously Flubbed Up Over A Battle For Jersey No. 3

Not gonna lie … this one hurts as a Heat fan, despite those two championships.

When it comes to the best teams ever to exist in the NBA, the Big 3 of the Miami Heat (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh) are always a part of the conversation.

But they almost added another superstar in 2011 who would have created such a flashy Big 4: Chris Paul.

Talking with Miami legend Dwyane Wade on his “The Why with Dwyane Wade” podcast, Wade revealed the reason why Paul ended up not getting traded to the Heat — and holy hell, it’s stupid. It’s because Wade didn’t want to give up his No. 3, and Paul wasn’t backing off his ‘CP3’ brand. The No. 3 was later retired in 2020 by Miami.

“We was talking about me coming to Miami. We was talking about who was gonna have the ball in their hands, how it’s going to work,” said Paul. “Then who was it? Was it CJ [Paul’s brother] who said something about who was going to wear number three?” And my jaw dropped lower and lower from there. WATCH: Chris Paul revealed he was almost traded to Miami to team up with LeBron and D-Wade, but the trade didn’t happen because D-Wade didn’t want to give up #3 (🎥 @DwyaneWade / h/t @WheelerJaylen ) pic.twitter.com/EolVK8vbVn — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 28, 2024 The Big 3 of LeBron, Wade and Bosh brought the Miami Heat two championships in four years … you put Chris Paul on that team, and we’re talking about 4-for-4, if not this:

I can’t believe a jersey number flubbed up what would have been the greatest dynasty of all time. What a shame.