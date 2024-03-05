Saquon Barkley Headed To Free Agency After New York Giants Decline Franchise Tag: REPORT

No more Saquon in the Big Apple? … It could happen.

Saquon Barkley — the two-time Pro Bowl running back for the New York Giants — may no longer be a New York Giant, as the superstar is headed to free agency for the first time in his six-year NFL career.

Leaving Barkley a now-pending free agent, New York decided to not use the franchise tag on the 27-year-old, according to a Tuesday report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tuesday was the deadline for NFL teams to make their decisions on whether or not to place the tag on their stars.

Just recently, Giants general manager Joe Schoen stated that he is hoping that Barkley returns to the franchise next season.

“He’s a guy we’d like to have back,” Schoen told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Giants are not placing franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley, per sources. Barkley is free to leave. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2024

Alright, so with the possibility of Saquon leaving the Giants, what are we cookin’ with here?

Holy hell, Saquon has options — that top seven has to be viewed as sexy if you’re a free agent.

And here’s another thing out of this that Barkley is gonna love: I can see a bidding war happening. Say what you want about the running back market, but the top three in particular with the betting odds: the Houston Texans are gonna wanna be aggressive to build around quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Los Angeles Chargers are gonna wanna to bring head coach Jim Harbaugh some heat to work with and the Dallas Cowboys … Jerry World … that goes without saying.

And then we’re also gonna have the New York Giants still in the mix to try to retain Barkley’s services. And there’s no telling how much the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles are gonna be involved. (RELATED: Mike Florio Hilariously Gets Blasted By Fans After Super-Defensive Social Media Post Over Pro Football Talk)

Oh man, this spells pure F-U-N.