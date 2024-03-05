Mike Florio Hilariously Gets Blasted By Fans After Super-Defensive Social Media Post Over Pro Football Talk

This is straight comedy.

If you’re a fan of the NFL, then you’re most likely aware of who Mike Florio is. But if you don’t, he’s a reporter (kind of) for NBC Sports and also runs his own brand in Pro Football Talk, also associated with the peacock. Florio also happens to get a crap load of stuff wrong, and as a result, people have a hard time taking his “reporting” seriously. (RELATED: Jason Kelce Got An Absolutely Amazing Retirement Gift From Fans — A Beer Keg)

Well, as time has gone along, more and more fans have hopped on the bandwagon to hound Florio for his lack of credibility. And from the looks of it, things have gotten so bad that Florio felt the need to lash out on Twitter about it in a super-defensive post Monday night.

“To the folks who try to dismiss our reports by saying we have no sources or whatever, you realize we had like 50 guests on our show last week from Indy, right?” Florio wrote. “You realize pretty much everyone in the league reads PFT, right? You realize I’ve been doing this 23 years, right???”

To the folks who try to dismiss our reports by saying we have no sources or whatever, you realize we had like 50 guests on our show last week from Indy, right? You realize pretty much everyone in the league reads PFT, right? You realize I’ve been doing this 23 years, right??? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 5, 2024

As you would expect, a lot of football fans hopped on Florio’s post quicker than flies on crap on a hot summer’s day, blasting him for it and also bringing up multiple examples of why people have a hard time taking him seriously.

With 50 guests as these great sources, how can you be so wrong so often ? — G Money$ (@cgramlich) March 5, 2024

You realize you spent 6 months saying joe burrow wouldn’t play for the bengals if he was drafted by them just for him to play with them then sign the largest contract in NFL history with them 3 years laters? — Dugs (@yuggsy) March 5, 2024

You realize the cards didn’t fire Gannon after one year and MHJ wants to play with Kyler, right? — Chris Medina (@chrismedina) March 5, 2024

This is exactly what someone with no credible sources would say. 😂 — The Kevin Harlan Effect (@KevHarlanEffect) March 5, 2024

You mix your own speculation with sources too often to take you seriously. Doing things like pontificating about collusion conspiracies destroys your own credibility. — Reality Check (@KeeperofReal16) March 5, 2024

Yes, we’re all aware you’re the broken clock of the NFL. You’re right twice a day, wrong 1,438 times a day. Put an infinite number of Mike Florios at an infinite number of keyboards for clicks & see what happens. Is your Big J Journalism hat under Andy Reid’s retirement letter? https://t.co/i7AHuW3rh4 pic.twitter.com/QMhwd3dbY4 — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) March 5, 2024

I thought you were going to quit reporting if Tyreek Hill stayed in the NFL. https://t.co/j4DFsBvHBk — Conner Christopherson (@Conner_DKC) March 5, 2024

Dude fabricates “rumors” of Andy Reid retiring after this season, people call him out on it and now he’s playing victim. You’re the best, Florio. https://t.co/IS4CIY7Cac — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) March 5, 2024

I’m dead … Mike Florio is toast.