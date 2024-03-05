Editorial

Mike Florio Hilariously Gets Blasted By Fans After Super-Defensive Social Media Post Over Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is straight comedy.

If you’re a fan of the NFL, then you’re most likely aware of who Mike Florio is. But if you don’t, he’s a reporter (kind of) for NBC Sports and also runs his own brand in Pro Football Talk, also associated with the peacock. Florio also happens to get a crap load of stuff wrong, and as a result, people have a hard time taking his “reporting” seriously. (RELATED: Jason Kelce Got An Absolutely Amazing Retirement Gift From Fans — A Beer Keg)

Well, as time has gone along, more and more fans have hopped on the bandwagon to hound Florio for his lack of credibility. And from the looks of it, things have gotten so bad that Florio felt the need to lash out on Twitter about it in a super-defensive post Monday night.

“To the folks who try to dismiss our reports by saying we have no sources or whatever, you realize we had like 50 guests on our show last week from Indy, right?” Florio wrote. “You realize pretty much everyone in the league reads PFT, right? You realize I’ve been doing this 23 years, right???”

As you would expect, a lot of football fans hopped on Florio’s post quicker than flies on crap on a hot summer’s day, blasting him for it and also bringing up multiple examples of why people have a hard time taking him seriously.

I’m dead … Mike Florio is toast.