The Giants Might Draft A Quarterback, And I Have Hope For The First Time In Half A Decade

New York Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen told reporters Tuesday that the team would be addressing the quarterback position, and I might actually be optimistic for Giants football for the first time in years.

“We’ll address the position,” Schoen told the media. “It can be through free agency. Doesn’t preclude us from doing it in the draft as well.”

I hesitate to actually believe this, because the Giants have consistently let me down since they last won the Super Bowl 12 years ago, but it’s hard not to be excited given how hyped the upcoming draft’s quarterback class is.

The Giants currently hold the sixth overall pick, so they may not be in a position to take any of the consensus top three QBs, but there’s always the possibility they could trade up.

Virtually every draft analyst has the Chicago Bears selecting USC’s Caleb Williams if they decide to hold on to their first overall pick, though there’s still the possibility they trade out of that spot.

After that, most analysts see the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots selecting some combination of LSU’s Jayden Daniels and UNC’s Drake Maye. (RELATED: Superstar NFL QB Compares Himself To Jesus’ Dad When Discussing Raising His Wife’s Son)

If all teams hold on to their picks, that would leave the Giants with few options at six that include Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (Still my favorite name ever.)

BUT, I would not rule out Schoen making a deal for the Patriots’ pick if the guy they really like falls to them.

With an extra second rounder they got from the Seahawks in the Leonard Williams deal, they have ample capital to move up. Though New England is in an eerily similar situation to the Giants — they also have a young, underperforming first-round QB named Jones — if they don’t like the remaining options at three, they could find a good partner with the Giants and move down three spots.

While a lot of these trade scenarios are unlikely, it’s at least encouraging to hear the GM acknowledge that SOMETHING needs to be done. The Giants have been toiling in mediocrity for over a decade now, and quarterback play has been a major reason why. It’s time for them to find the next guy, and it’s looking less likely that Daniel Jones is it.