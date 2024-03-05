Turley ‘Astonished’ By Fani Willis’ Behavior, Prompts Audible ‘Wow’ From Fox News Host Bill Hemmer

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley explained why he was “astonished” by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ behavior, prompting an audible “wow” from Fox News host Bill Hemmer.

A new Monday court filing revealed that Nathan Wade’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, made statements on the witness stand that directly contradicted “numerous” conversations he had in private. Turley told Hemmer that he was surprised that Willis had not yet willingly stepped aside from prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

“Well, it was painful to watch,” Turley said after viewing Bradley’s testimony. “It had that look of a hostage tape where he was just saying, ‘I know nothing. I heard nothing. If I said anything, I didn’t mean it.'”

“The problem is that this is getting worse by the day. So this new filing has another attorney, an officer of the court, saying, ‘Look, I heard that testimony, and I was shocked because I did hear with absolute clarity the opposite of what was being stated to the court.’ And so you have this situation for the judge where you have emails where there is an ambiguity. He’s very clear that this relationship began before Wade was hired, and now you have this other attorney saying, ‘Yeah, that was the same clarity that I heard.’ So how does the court deal with that?” Turley asked.

The new witness, Co-Chief Deputy for the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office Cindi Lee Yeager, claimed that Bradley told her during conversations between August 2023 and January 2024 that Willis and Wade began their relationship around when they met at a 2019 Municipal Court Continuing Legal Education Conference. Yeager said Wade’s former law partner stated that the couple’s relationship had “definitively begun” by the time Willis was running for district attorney, according to a proposed testimony. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Goes Off On Modern Journalism, Says he Identified Main Source Of Problem)

“What is very clear is that the continuation of Wade and Willis is undermining their case, undermining their office, and they have put their interest before that of the public,” Turley continued. “I am quite astonished that they have not stepped aside. They have an independent professional obligation towards their office, obviously to the people of the county. I don’t believe that they’re shouldering that responsibility regardless of what the court is doing or will do.”

“Wow,” Hemmer said. “We’ll see whether or not Cindy Lee Yeager is to be heard from in that court sometime soon. Do you think it will happen or no? Will the judge allow it?”

“I’m not so sure. I would bet against it,” Turley replied. “I think that this judge is ready to make a decision, and this drip, drip, drip is going to have to stop. But it’s in the record, and he may have to take note of it.”