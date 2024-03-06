Army Says It Took Action After Instructor Tried To Wedge Systemic Racism Into Official Trainings

The Army removed a slide on systemic racism one of its instructors wedged into official training materials without authorization, a spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday.

The slide, which said racism is ingrained U.S. institutions including current laws, housing and education, and asserted “whites are responsible for the current racial bias in culture of today and tomorrow,” was first disclosed late Monday by the account Libs of TikTok on the social media platform X. An instructor at the Army’s Command and General Staff College (CGSC) created the slide in 2023 and, once notified, the Army made sure it was removed for failing to meet the service’s education standards, Sarah Hauck, a spokesperson for Army University, told the DCNF.

“A slide currently being circulated on social media is not from approved Army curriculum. It was created by an instructor in 2023 and inserted, without permission, into an official slide deck they modified,” Houck said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Internal Documents Shed Light On Biden Administration’s Plan To Impose DEI On Pentagon-Run Schools)

CGSC, a sub-organization of Army University that serves as a graduate school for U.S. Army and other service officers, “immediately and appropriately” dealt with the situation once notified, according to Houck.

Houck did not identify the instructor. After the incident, the CGSC put the instructor responsible through “re-education” and required the individual be recertified, she said.

Libs of TikTok characterized the materials as “mandatory training,” but Houck said that was incorrect.

“The material on the slide is not part of Command and General Staff School (CGSC) curriculum, is not mandatory training, nor does it meet the standards of education our institution stands for,” Houck said.

SCOOP: Mandatory training for military members teaches that America was founded on racism, and parents are too ignorant and dumb to teach their children about it. They think parents need to stay out of their kids’ education and shouldn’t have a say in what they learn. Only ‘The… pic.twitter.com/PGIfapYg13 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2024

The slide described race as a fictional construct and condemned the U.S. public school system for failing to teach children how to understand and discuss systemic racism, using that as a further example of how the U.S. is fundamentally biased against the black population.

Individual or collective biases show up in what parents teach their children “because they are a failed product of the exact same system” and do not have the will or ability to “have the discussion at home,” the slide alleged.

“The Army University is committed to preparing graduates to be confident, competent leaders with current and thought-challenging curriculum taught by professional educators who are experts in their fields,” Houck said. “Curriculum development and delivery is taken seriously and meets the high standards of the Army.”

