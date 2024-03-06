Entertainment

Some ‘Baywatch’ Babes Are Back For The Reboot, Others Refuse To Return

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
The “Baywatch” series is coming back, and some familiar faces are interested in returning, but others are a hard ‘no.’

One very famous “Baywatch” babe you won’t be seeing in a red bathing suit anytime soon is Pamela Anderson. She said she has no plans for a comeback on the show, and the reimagined “Baywatch” series will have to go on without her, according to TMZ. Sources close to the matter said producers working on the reboot haven’t reached out to Anderson or her team, but if they do, she’s likely to turn them down, the outlet reported.

Brande Roderick attends 30th Anniversary of “Baywatch” at the Viceroy Hotel on September 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images

The FOX series will also have to make peace with the fact that Anderson doesn’t even want to be part of a cameo appearance or anything else the writers may come up with for their new show. Those with direct knowledge said she is very much done with playing C.J. Parker on the show and doesn’t wish to reprise or re-visit anything related to “Baywatch” at this time in her life, according to TMZ.

Those close to Anderson said the famous actress doesn’t have any issues with the show, but she has simply closed the door on that chapter of her life.

Pamela Anderson arrives at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 26, 2008 in Washington, DC. Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images

Mind you, this isn’t meant to stick it to ‘Baywatch’ — our sources say there’s no bad blood on Pamela’s part … the show is just part of her past and she has no interest in going back down that road. Anderson is reportedly focused on her new beauty line, Sonsie, as well as other personal and business ventures, according to TMZ.

Baywatch star in a Big Brother 2 hour special ‘Pamela Anderson Enters The House’. Photo by Paul Broben/Getty Images

Former “Baywatch” star Nicole Eggert, on the other hand, is all-in. She’s excited to reprise her role as Summer Quin on the hit show, but so far, nobody has reached out to her with the opportunity, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Pamela Anderson Makes Rare On-Stage Appearance With Madonna)

Brande Roderick arrives at Playboy Club New York Grand Opening on September 12, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Brande Roderick, who played Leigh Dyer, is also eager to return but has also not been contacted to be part of the show.

Pamela Anderson signs copies of “Baywatch” DVD Seasons 1 & 2 at the Virgin Mega Store at Hollywood & Highland on November 16, 2006 in Hollywood, California. Photo by John M. Heller/Getty Images

The “Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff” will air on Sunday, August 15, 2010 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The reboot is still in the early stages of development at Fremantle and Fox Entertainment. There have not been any official confirmations on casting at this point in time.