Some ‘Baywatch’ Babes Are Back For The Reboot, Others Refuse To Return

The “Baywatch” series is coming back, and some familiar faces are interested in returning, but others are a hard ‘no.’

One very famous “Baywatch” babe you won’t be seeing in a red bathing suit anytime soon is Pamela Anderson. She said she has no plans for a comeback on the show, and the reimagined “Baywatch” series will have to go on without her, according to TMZ. Sources close to the matter said producers working on the reboot haven’t reached out to Anderson or her team, but if they do, she’s likely to turn them down, the outlet reported.

The FOX series will also have to make peace with the fact that Anderson doesn’t even want to be part of a cameo appearance or anything else the writers may come up with for their new show. Those with direct knowledge said she is very much done with playing C.J. Parker on the show and doesn’t wish to reprise or re-visit anything related to “Baywatch” at this time in her life, according to TMZ.

Those close to Anderson said the famous actress doesn’t have any issues with the show, but she has simply closed the door on that chapter of her life.

Mind you, this isn’t meant to stick it to ‘Baywatch’ — our sources say there’s no bad blood on Pamela’s part … the show is just part of her past and she has no interest in going back down that road. Anderson is reportedly focused on her new beauty line, Sonsie, as well as other personal and business ventures, according to TMZ.

Former “Baywatch” star Nicole Eggert, on the other hand, is all-in. She’s excited to reprise her role as Summer Quin on the hit show, but so far, nobody has reached out to her with the opportunity, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Pamela Anderson Makes Rare On-Stage Appearance With Madonna)

Brande Roderick, who played Leigh Dyer, is also eager to return but has also not been contacted to be part of the show.

The reboot is still in the early stages of development at Fremantle and Fox Entertainment. There have not been any official confirmations on casting at this point in time.