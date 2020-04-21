Chip, Joanna Gaines Delay Launch Of Magnolia Network Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Chip and Joanna Gaines have delayed the launch of their home improvement network Magnolia Network.

The launch was originally set for Oct. 4, but is being delayed due to the coronavirus, according to a report published Tuesday by Deadline. They cited halted production as a reason for the delay.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” said Chip and Joanna. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production.”

“We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope,” the statement added. “In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building!” (RELATED: Chip And Joanna Gaines Set To Debut Magnolia Network In Fall Of 2020)

Despite delaying the launch, America’s favorite “Fixer-Upper” couple is giving fans a first-look at the shows that will be available on the Magnolia Network.

This network launch could be really big for Chip and Joanna. When “Fixer-Upper” was in its prime, the show was averaging 17 million weekly viewers. This could be so big.

Everyone loves a good home improvement show. It just makes you feel like you can do something about how crappy your house looks, even though you probably won’t do anything about it. It just feels good to watch other people fix things.