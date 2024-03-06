Kentucky High School Evacuated Following ‘Fart Spray’

A ‘fart spray’ prank triggered an emergency evacuation Tuesday at Oldham County High School, local media WAVE reported.

The prank was initially thought to be a gas leak prompting a full-scale evacuation, according to WAVE. It turned out to be nothing more than an elaborate prank involving “fart spray.” The alarm was raised around 11 a.m. when the school’s assigned School Resource Officer detected a potent gas-like odor permeating the building. This led to the immediate mobilization of police, fire crews and emergency medical services to the scene.

‘Fart spray’ prank causes evacuation at Kentucky high school, 7 students treated https://t.co/MPlIe6dsvG pic.twitter.com/U2w7hvG8Jn — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2024

Upon further investigation, firefighters quickly confirmed that the scare was unfounded and traced the source of the smell back to a liquid substance that had been deliberately poured into two trash cans by a student, the outlet added. After fire personnel employed specialized equipment to eliminate the foul smell, students and staff were given the all-clear to resume their day. After the incident, seven students were evaluated for discomfort due to the incident, with none requiring further medical attention before returning to their classes. (RELATED: Dog Poop Bag Dispenser Resembling Hand Grenade Sparks Bomb Scare In School, Alarming Authorities)

Authorities, including Oldham County Police detectives, have confirmed that the substance responsible for the uproar was non-toxic. The incident remains under active investigation as officials work to understand the motivations behind the prank and decide on appropriate measures to prevent future occurrences, according to WAVE.