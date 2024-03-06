Editorial

What The Hell Are They Thinking? Buffalo Bills Cut Not One, But Two Studs From Their Secondary

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy
Wednesday was a culling day for the Buffalo Bills as the NFL franchise cut a litany of players, most notably defensive backs Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Bills cut White and Poyer alongside center Mitch Morse, cornerback Siran Neal, wide receiver Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines, per Schefter.

The moves save them $25.96 million in cap space now and another $10.2 million in June, when White’s release will become official, according to Schefter.

I understand they were massively over the cap, $40 million worth, according to Schefter … but this is overkill. They’re both All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. Poyer earned his first and only All-Pro honor in 2021, with his Pro Bowl selection coming a year later.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills yells after his team's 31-10 win against the Dallas Cowboys at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Rich Barnes/Getty Images

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a 21-14 victory against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images

White earned a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and a second-team selection in 2020, earning Pro Bowl nods in both years. In 2019 he led the NFL in interceptions with six. (RELATED: Star NFL Tight End Reunites With Former Coach In Sneaky-Good Signing Move)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

White did suffer a significant injury last season, tearing his ACL in October. So I could maybe understand wanting to part with him for that reason. But even still, the 29-year-old is young enough to bounce back and has top-three potential.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field on a medical cart after being injured during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Now the Bills will basically have to replace their whole secondary. Following a season in which the Kansas City Chiefs bounced them from the playoffs again, this move might indicate a shift in strategy for the front office. Have we seen the end of Buffalo’s four-year run as AFC East champs?