Star NFL Tight End Zach Ertz Reunites With Kliff Kingsbury In Sneaky-Good Signing Move

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
The Washington Commanders and tight end Zach Ertz agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Ertz will reunite with his former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who coached him on the Arizona Cardinals and is now the Commanders‘ offensive coordinator.

Ertz enjoyed a solid run in the desert under Kingsbury, racking up 980 yards in 21 games. (RELATED: Recently Retired NFL Star Jumps Through Flaming Table In Hilarious Video)


Though the period for most free agents to be eligible to sign isn’t until next week, Ertz was eligible to sign today because he ended last season on the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Washington brings in the 33-year-old just one week after cutting 32-year-old tight end Logan Thomas.

It’s a sneaky-good move for the typically pathetic franchise. Ertz may be on the older side and is undoubtedly injury prone, but at $5 million he could be a steal. Though he’s fallen off a bit in recent years, the three-time Pro Bowler had some pretty prolific seasons in the past, including a 116 catch, 1,163 yard year. If he can even come close to matching that production, he’ll be a real bargain for D.C.