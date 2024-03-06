Star NFL Tight End Zach Ertz Reunites With Kliff Kingsbury In Sneaky-Good Signing Move

The Washington Commanders and tight end Zach Ertz agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Ertz will reunite with his former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who coached him on the Arizona Cardinals and is now the Commanders‘ offensive coordinator.

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the #Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per source. It’s a reunion for Ertz and Kliff Kingsbury, who got him a ton of targets in Arizona, on a deal negotiated by agent and TE guru @SteveCaric of @WassermanNFL. pic.twitter.com/GYvJaTmax0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2024

Ertz enjoyed a solid run in the desert under Kingsbury, racking up 980 yards in 21 games. (RELATED: Recently Retired NFL Star Jumps Through Flaming Table In Hilarious Video)

When Zach Ertz was healthy in Arizona in Kingsbury offense, he was productive. 21 games, 103 catches for 980 yards, 7 TDs. Staying healthy is a big part of it, and I’m sure the contract is incentive based, but I like the move. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 6, 2024



Though the period for most free agents to be eligible to sign isn’t until next week, Ertz was eligible to sign today because he ended last season on the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Washington brings in the 33-year-old just one week after cutting 32-year-old tight end Logan Thomas.

It’s a sneaky-good move for the typically pathetic franchise. Ertz may be on the older side and is undoubtedly injury prone, but at $5 million he could be a steal. Though he’s fallen off a bit in recent years, the three-time Pro Bowler had some pretty prolific seasons in the past, including a 116 catch, 1,163 yard year. If he can even come close to matching that production, he’ll be a real bargain for D.C.