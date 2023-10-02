Bills Cornerback Tre’Davious White Carted Off The Field After Sustaining Injury

Buffalo Bills Cornerback Tre’Davious White sustained an Achilles tendon injury during Sunday’s intense matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

White left the field in a cart after sustaining an ankle injury in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Emotions were high and the athlete was visibly frustrated as he slammed his fists into the turf. The 28-year-old cornerback made his way to the locker room, where he struggled to conceal his disappointment, hiding his face beneath a towel.

The Bills confirmed it was an Achilles tendon injury, according to the Associated Press (AP). While the Bills scored an impressive 48–20 victory over the Dolphins, White could be facing a devastating season-ending injury, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington’s post on X (formerly Twitter). He will undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of his injuries, Darlington further added. (RELATED: ‘Thank God’: Leonard Fournette Narrowly Escapes Injury After Car Catches Fire)

“Sometimes you wonder, right, why thinks like that happen twice to someone — I’m not saying what it is, what it isn’t,” Coach Sean McDermott said in a statement, per the AP. “You just wonder why, because you watched him and how hard he’s worked to get back. I know he’s a man of faith. And I know how strong he is. And he will, he will rebound.”

“We were all there just trying to talk to him. And, you know, sometimes at that point there’s really nothing you can say,” safety Micah Hyde said. “It’s kind of one of those situations that words can’t really help Tre’Davious at that point. He understands we’re there for him. We love him.”