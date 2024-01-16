‘You Weren’t Prepared’: Robert Griffin III Publicly Beefs With Jay Gruden On Twitter

Former second-overall pick and Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III engaged in a fascinating public beef with his former head coach Jay Gruden on Twitter late Monday night.

Gruden, commenting on the final playoff game of the weekend between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tweeted “If I ever put a QB through what Philly is putting Jalen through , I apologize. Pick up a blitz!”

Griffin, who played under Gruden in D.C. in 2014, took exception to the comment, replying “Say WHATTTT????” with a photo of him looking incredulously through his glasses at the camera.



Gruden, firing back, seemed to question Griffin’s work ethic, saying “U weren’t prepared Robert?”

But Griffin came armed with receipts and quipped back “You told me you didn’t know how to coach a QB who could throw and run like me, so looks like you weren’t prepared Jay.”

Fascinating. I love seeing NFL tea spilled out over the interwebs.

I’m not sure who to believe on this one either. Both were pretty terrible in their NFL careers, to be honest. But I think I’ll lean towards siding with RGIII. Out of his three seasons in D.C., his one under Gruden was by far his worst. (RELATED: Bills QB Josh Allen Just Pulled Off A Feat Last Achieved By Colin Kaepernick)

Gruden has actually been pretty terrible at almost every stop of his coaching career in my opinion. He spent five and a half seasons as the Redskins’ head coach, leading them to a 35-49-1 record during that time.

The team fired him five games into the 2019 season after he lost all five games to start the season. Gruden then moved on to Jacksonville where he became the offensive coordinator, helming an offense that ranked 30th out of 32 teams in total yards on a team that finished the season 1-15, according to Pro Football Reference.