Famous Rockstar Jim Beard Dead At 63, ‘Steely Dan’ Announces

Jim Beard, Grammy-winning keyboardist, composer and member of Steely Dan, died Saturday in a New York hospital at the age of 63.

His representatives said he passed away after suffering complications from a sudden illness and was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our friend and colleague. Jim Beard 1960-2024,” the band wrote on its website.

Beard was a member of Steely Dan since 2008 and had recently toured with the band on The Eagles‘ “Long Goodbye” tour, according to the New York Post. The famous musician’s last performance with the band was Jan. 20 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The talented artist was a skilled composer and excelled at the keyboard. Over the course of his long-standing career, he played alongside jazz legends like Wayne Shorter, Pat Metheny and John McLaughlin. He recorded with many greats in the industry, namely the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, The Brecker Brothers, Dianne Reeves, Meshell Ndegeocello and Steve Vai, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also produced music for Chick Corea, Al Jarreau and Esperanza Spalding. He was a highly esteemed teacher at the Mason Gross School of Arts, Berklee College of Music, Aaron Copland School of Music and the Sibelius Academy in Finland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His catalogue of music includes six solo CDs spanning 1990-2013.

Beard took home a Grammy award in 2007 for his work as as a featured performer on the album “Some Skunk Funk,” from Randy and Michael Brecker. (RELATED: Former Kingdom Come, Scorpions Drummer James Kottak Dead At 61)

When Jim Beard joined the band, the final tumbler clicked into place; the secret to presenting Steely Dan’s music in its fullest flower was finally click-click-click-unlocked. This is an unfathomable loss, and the silence left without his fingers on the piano keys is profound. pic.twitter.com/XwKVeVLrC7 — Walter Becker Media (@wbeckermedia) March 6, 2024

Many fans and loved ones are paying tribute to the star on social media and sharing loving stories of a talented star, gone too soon.

Beard is survived by his children, Victor and Caitlin, as well as his mother, Sarah, his sister, Nancy, and his brother, Bill.