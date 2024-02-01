Bruce Springsteen Makes Tragic Announcement

Legendary artist Bruce Springsteen announced the death of his mother, Adele Springsteen, on social media, Thursday.

Bruce posted a video clip of his mother dancing to swing music, alongside a touching tribute.

“Adele Springsteen – May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024,” the artist wrote.

The Boss went on to share some loving memories with his 1.5 million followers, though he did not provide any information about his mother’s cause of death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen)

“I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink,” Bruce wrote. “And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”

The famous singer commemorated his late mother by posting several lyrics from his song, “The Wish,” which was released in 1998 and dedicated to the sacrifices his mother made.

“It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard,” he quoted. “I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.”

Funeral details remain private at this time. (RELATED: Wife Of Filmmaker Bradley Thomas Commits Suicide: REPORT)

Fans on social media have offered an outpouring of love and support for Bruce as he mourns the loss of his beloved mother.