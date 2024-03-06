‘Can I Have A Little Moment’: Gisele Bundchen Breaks Down In Tears During Interview

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen broke down in tears during the teaser video of her interview with Robin Roberts, which was released Wednesday ahead of the full episode.

Bundchen became incredibly emotional and turned her head away from the camera when she was asked how she was, following her high-profile divorce from NFL star, Tom Brady. “Sorry guys, I didn’t know … can I have a little moment?” she asked as she sobbed. The supermodel turned her face away while putting her hand up to shield herself from the camera as she cried.

Roberts commented on the divorce by quoting Bundchen’s previous comment, calling it the “death of my dream.”

A year and a half after the divorce was finalized, the supermodel was still quite emotional over the sensitive topic.

“I think you know, there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do,” Bundchen told Roberts during the interview.

Bündchen, 43, and Brady, 46, finalized their divorce in October 2022, after 13 years of marriage. She later revealed Brady’s football career took him away from his family and caused their relationship to dissolve.

In the teaser for Bündchen’s upcoming “IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain,” she also spoke about what her love life is like after leaving Brady. Roberts asked her if she’d ever be able to “open up her heart again to someone.” (RELATED: Gisele Bundchen Embarks On First Serious Relationship Since Divorcing Tom Brady: REPORT)

“Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it,” she said.

Bundchen has recently been romantically linked to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.