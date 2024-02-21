Gisele Bundchen Embarks On First Serious Relationship Since Divorcing Tom Brady: REPORT

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is reportedly involved in a serious relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, and things are going well.

The instructor’s name is Joaquim Valente, and he shares the same Brazilian heritage as Bündchen, according to an inside source who recently spoke with People.

“They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow,” the source said. “They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

A second source also stated Bündchen and Valente were good friends and kept things platonic until after Bündchen’s 2022 divorce. The source said their feelings for one another developed over time, and were a natural progression of the bond they already shared as friends.

“He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce,” the source said. “Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It’s been very natural for her to date Joaquim.”

The source noted that Bündchen “loves that he is Brazilian,” and said that has been a significant bonding point for the new couple, according to People.

“They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling,” the source said.

“They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele’s in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her,” the insider told People.

Rumors began swirling around Bündchen and Valente in Jan. 2023 when sources began reporting the pair were “spending a lot of time” together. (RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Had A Party Of Her Own While Tom Brady Allegedly Romped With Model)

Bündchen and her ex-husband, former NFL star Tom Brady divorced in Oct. 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They share two children.

