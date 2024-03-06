Trump Announces He’s Doing Live ‘Play By Play’ Of Biden’s SOTU Address

Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will offer live “Play by Play” commentary on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The presumptive Republican nominee said he will correct “all inaccurate statements” about him, the Department of Justice, the U.S.-Mexico border and a range of other issues.

“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!”

Thursday’s speech will be Biden’s final State of the Union address before the 2024 presidential election, when he will once again face off against Trump. (RELATED: ‘Sound Like A Broken Record’: Peter Doocy Repeatedly Asks KJP Whether Biden Will Commit To Debating Trump)

Trump is leading in multiple general election polls, as Biden’s approval rating remains low. A poll published Saturday by The New York Times/Sienna College found that ten percent of Biden’s 2020 supporters have shifted their support to Trump.

Another New York Times/Sienna poll found that only 18 percent of registered voters said Biden’s policies “helped [them] personally,” compared to 40 percent who said the same of Trump’s. The same poll found Trump leading Biden by five points nationally.

The former president currently leads Biden in key swing states, including Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Neither candidate faces a real challenge in securing his party’s nomination. Biden has already won 1,509 of the 1,968 delegates he needs to secure the Democratic nod. Trump has earned 1,004 of the 1,215 delegates necessary to clinch the GOP nomination, and his only remaining rival — former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Hale — suspended her campaign on Wednesday.