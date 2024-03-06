Tyreek Hill Calls Out Rick Ross For Hilariously Promoting His Business Ventures While Recording His House Burning Down

This is such a great story out of the Trey-0-5.

It’s hard to tell if there’s a legitimate beef or not between Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill and iconic rapper Rick Ross (due to all the laughter), but Tyreek definitely called out Rick, and holy hell, it’s hilarious.

If you remember earlier this year, Hill’s house burned down, and though that sounds like some devastating ish, Ross being Ross brought some absolute comedy into the situation. While the fire department was putting the flames out, Ross was waiting for his delivery from Wing Stop — and he also happened to take out his phone and started recording. Oh, and he also gave a shout out to Wing Stop (LMAO), which caused Tyreek to call him out for it. (RELATED: Saquon Barkley Headed To Free Agency After New York Giants Decline Franchise Tag: REPORT)

Just down the road from Hard Rock Casino, Hill and Ross are neighbors in Southwest Ranches, a gated community located in north Miami.

Here’s the clip of Rick Ross live streaming:

Making an appearance on the “Pivot Podcast,” Tyreek … I’m gonna say semi-jokingly … called out Ross over the stream.

“Bro, I was at practice when it happened that s**t was crazy. First off, I want to say: Rick Ross, bro, I can’t vibe with you no more, bro. I can’t f**k with you no more, bro. Hold on … my grandpa’s calling.”

After Tyreek got off the phone with his grandpa, who sounded like an outright G who just wanted to hang out and party in the great city of Atlanta (shout out to the A), the Miami Dolphins superstar went right back into his story.

“Rick Ross, man, you ain’t even come over. You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of … You got my number, bro. You get on Twitter and post me all over Twitter after what me and my family went through. You’re supposed to neighbor … The neighborhood hero!”

WATCH:

Straight up hilarity … a true legendary tale out of the greatest city in the world.