Videos Show The Chaos And Beauty Of Wild Winter Weather In North America

March is already an absolutely mental month of weather for the U.S., with major snowstorms and seemingly endless ups and downs. And, boy, have you guys been sharing the best content about it.

It turns out that sports cars are actually as stupid and useless as they sound when they drive by your house late at night. One poor dab decided to try to drive his swanky fast car through a snowstorm in Colorado on March 2 and found out how physics works pretty quickly.

When your sports car isn’t ready for the snow storm. pic.twitter.com/eQ3C9ZnXCv — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 5, 2024

On almost the other side of the country, a bunch of folks in Pennsylvania attempted a slightly different approach for dealing with the snow. A video shared by AccuWeather shows a series of insane cardboard structures sliding down a small slope. My personal favorites were the robot, swing and the airplane, respectively.

Nothing but cardboard, tape and string! 🛷 pic.twitter.com/1VLbkUsxW0 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 5, 2024

Up in Alberta, Canada, three lynxes decided to take a stroll near Lake Louise. The footage was also shared by AccuWeather’s Twitter account and is pretty majestic to behold. The lynx is definitely the most fashionable of the bigger cats. Just check out their fluff-covered ears and boots with the fur!

Skiers in Alberta were treated to the sight of three lynxes taking a stroll across the snowy slopes. pic.twitter.com/qJr9fC5BjB — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 5, 2024

But at least one animal further south was not so glamorous in their winter outing. A moose was captured on camera in Christmas Meadows, Utah, struggling to make his way through four feet of powdered snow. The giant, terrifying animal lumbered awkwardly by what appears to be a home, before finding a pre-trampled track where he could scurry(ish) away.

Deep snow causes travel troubles for Utah residents, even a local moose struggled to get through the four feet of powder! pic.twitter.com/mgIQl2H1Tm — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 6, 2024

The moose is lucky he wasn’t living in Reno, Nevada, or Norden, California, where snowpacks almost exceeded door frame-level, trapping residents in their homes, as seen in another clip shared by AccuWeather. California is expected to get upwards of another 12 inches of snow in the coming days, following a major storm system that blanketed the Sierra Nevada mountains at the start of March. (RELATED: Millions Of Americans Face Major Flood Risk In Early March)

At Donner Peak, a total of 126 inches of snow fell between Thursday and Sunday, a “staggering” total, the forecaster noted.

Dozens of trucks were stuck along I-80 near Truckee, California, this weekend as a massive snowstorm dropped several feet of snow in the region. pic.twitter.com/bapJW8h6y3 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 4, 2024

Intense snow and powerful winds cause whiteout conditions in Donner Pass, California, wreaking havoc on the roadways. pic.twitter.com/QeoOyXReTp — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 2, 2024

Weather across the U.S. is expected to be fairly chaotic throughout 2024. While most forecasters make similar predictions every year, 2024 seems to be one of the few that is actually super weird. We’re about to head into a colder-than-normal La Niña weather cycle, which could see a fairly extreme hurricane season if temperatures keep fluctuating from hot to cold in such rapid flips.

Hurricane season technically starts June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.