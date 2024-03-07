Jaylon Johnson, The Best Cornerback You’ve Never Heard Of, Just Got A Massive Contract: REPORT

The Chicago Bears are re-signing star cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year, $76 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal has $54.4 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

I will be completely honest, I had no idea who this guy was four months ago. But after putting together three solid, albeit quiet, seasons from 2020-2022, Johnson broke out last season and caught my eye.

The Bears have now made three huge investments at all three levels of the defense in the last calendar year: 🏈DE Montez Sweat: 4 years, $98M 🏈LB Tremaine Edmunds: 4 years, $72M 🏈CB Jaylon Johnson: 4 years, $76 million. https://t.co/yWVVxTxemp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024

The lockdown corner stepped his game up in a big way, raising his Pro Football Focus rating from 62.9 to an ascendant 90.8, leading all corners leaguewide.

Johnson, who came into the 2023 season with one career pick in three seasons, recorded four picks in a stellar 2023 campaign. (RELATED: Head-Scratcher: NFL Team Fires Entire Offensive Staff But Keeps Mediocre Head Coach)

He earned a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro for his efforts, though I would even argue he earned first-team All-Pro over Dallas Cowboys corner DaRon Bland. Yes, Bland led the league in interceptions with an impressive nine. But that’s because quarterbacks didn’t utterly fear throwing to his side of the field.

Jaylon Johnson is a top 5 corner this season.pic.twitter.com/zni7SmB5Hk — Dave (@dave_bfr) December 10, 2023

It’s a good thing for Chicago they got this deal done. Johnson had actually requested a trade at one point last season, but now he’ll be back for the foreseeable future, and that future is bright.

Chicago holds the first overall pick in April’s NFL Draft and all signs point to them selecting star USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. If that happens, and they trade incumbent quarterback Justin Fields, they will have a ton of draft capital to help build around Johnson, Williams, star receiver D.J. Moore and others.