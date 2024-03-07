Brittany Mahomes Stuns Fans By Revealing Her Current Health Setback

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, revealed Wednesday that she fractured her back.

Mahomes didn’t specify what caused this painful condition and kept the details surrounding the situation private, but she did share a few words of advice with her fans.

“Just a daily reminder,” she said in a selfie video posted to Instagram, “Once you have kids, please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously.”

The 28-year-old creatively posted the message alongside a boomerang video and added a few more details for fans.

Mahomes completed her health update by signing off as, “A girl with a fractured back.”

Mahomes has had two children with her husband: a young daughter named Sterling who was born in Feb. 2021, and the couples’ son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who was born Nov. 28, 2022, according to People.

Mahomes added a little bit of humor to the message by letting fans know how she was passing the time with all the restrictions that come along with a back injury of this nature.

“But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?” she joked in a secondary Instagram Story post.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Mahomes required any medical intervention to fully recover from her fractured back. She didn’t mention how long she would have to take it easy to allow her body to fully recover. (RELATED: Britanny Mahomes Takes Spotlight In Skimpy Swimsuit For Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot)

Patrick has some time off after winning the Super Bowl, so it appears the family can allow Brittany to rest her body and allow her to heal.