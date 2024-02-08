Britanny Mahomes Takes Spotlight In Skimpy Swimsuit For Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is taking the spotlight ahead of the Super Bowl as the new swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue.

Mahomes stripped down to a skimpy red bikini for the photoshoot, and video footage of the set showed her frolicking in the sand and teasing the cameras. One of the string bikinis she modeled for the shoot featured a big red bow on the back and an eye-popping cleavage display in the front.

“The entrepreneur and mom of two will be featured alongside our roster of women who empower, inspire and use their platforms to be both seen and heard. 👙,” SI Swimsuit wrote to their Instagram page.

The promotional video was set to music and narrated by Brittany. She explained to fans that her rookie photoshoot took place in Belize and smiled for the cameras as the videographer zoomed in to her cut-out one-piece with a plunging cleavage line.

“Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current [National Women’s Soccer League] team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse,” they wrote in the caption of the post. “Founder of the world’s first ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”

Brittany strutted her stuff on the sand and flirtatiously tossed her hair back for the cameras.

The video also shows her lying on her back and kicking her feet in the air, before rolling around on the beachfront set. (RELATED: Lori Harvey Makes Sports Illustrated Debut Wearing Her Own Swimwear Line)

The teaser video was just the beginning of Brittany’s outing with Sports Illustrated, with more photos and information available at a link in their bio.