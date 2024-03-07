‘Santa’ Jailed For Producing Child Porn After Son Apparently Commits Suicide During Federal Raid: REPORT

Federal agents arrested and jailed an elderly man nicknamed “Santa” on child pornography charges during a Tuesday morning raid on his Central Florida home.

James Cox, 79, was arrested when about 30 agents from Homeland Security and other agencies swooped on his St. Cloud home at about 10 a.m. following a tip indicating that child pornography was allegedly being uploaded to the internet from the home, WESH 2 News reported. His son and alleged accomplice, Henry Cox, was reportedly found dead during the raid from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The deceased has been positively identified as Henry Cox. The cause of death is gunshot wound of head and manner of death has been ruled a suicide,” Osceola County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement, WKMG reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Professional Bowler Arrested During Game On Child Pornography Charges)

Police detectives found several hard drives with photographs and videos of children—two of whom appear to be the Coxes’ neighbors—being sexually abused and exploited, using the bathroom and changing clothes, during a January search of the home, according to WESH 2 News.

The younger Cox produced some of the pornography, while the elder Cox uploaded it, prosecutors reportedly alleged. The younger Cox reportedly had denied being involved. However, some of the videos captured his face and voice, according to prosecutors, WKMG reported.

“I keep waiting to hear, No, it’s not true,” a neighbor told WKMG, the outlet’s news footage showed. “I’ve talked to Jim and Henry for years. They fished in my backyard; they played with the kids in the neighborhood.”

“You just don’t think it’s going to be so close to your house, and having four girls myself, it’s a little unsettling,” another neighbor told WESH 2 News.”I think it confirms that we can’t be restful and let our kids play outside. It’s always play in the backyard now. It’s not like it used to be.”

James Cox reportedly is in custody at the Seminole County jail.