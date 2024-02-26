REPORT: Professional Bowler Brandon Novak Arrested During Game On Child Pornography Charges

Brandon Novak was arrested while competing at the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis Feb. 1, CNN reported.

The 35-year-old bowler from Chillicothe, Ohio was apprehended by U.S. Marshals during the tournament, according to CNN. After reportedly being taken into custody, he was extradited to Ross County, Ohio, where he faces a litany of felony charges. Novak was charged in Ohio with 15 felony counts January, according to county documents, the outlet reported. These reportedly included five counts related to distributing sexually explicit material with a minor included and ten counts concerning the unlawful use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Footage from the U.S. Open showed Novak rolling his initial throw in the eighth frame of his second game. Right after he moved out of the camera’s range, he was reportedly arrested, according to 11thFrame’s caption on the video.

He does not yet have legal representation listed, with his next pre-trial hearing scheduled for Mar. 21, CNN reported. Despite his abrupt departure from the tournament, Novak’s performance reportedly still secured him a 36th place finish and $1,500 in prize money. (RELATED: Prosecutors Charge Netflix Star’s Son With Child Porn Possession, Court Documents Say: REPORT)

The investigation into Novak’s activities began Feb. 2023 when the Chillicothe Police Department was alerted by Facebook to alleged suspicious activity linked to his account, a reported revealed, Columbus Dispatch reported. The social media giant flagged concerns over alleged potential involvement with child sexual abuse material, which prompted immediate law enforcement action.

A detailed investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Novak’s residence, where officials delved into the allegations, the report said, according to the outlet. Novak initially denied knowledge of the alleged nature of the content he had purchased during an interview with investigators, the reported stated, Columbus Dispatch reported. However, he reportedly later conceded to understanding the alleged illicit nature of the material and attempting to hide his tracks.

Novak’s career has spanned over a decade, according to CNN.