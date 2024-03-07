Michael McDonald Teams Up With Doobie Brothers For All-New Album

Critically acclaimed singer and piano player Michael McDonald is joining forces yet again with one of his old bands, the Doobie Brothers, to work on an all-new album.

For the first time in 40 years, McDonald joined the Doobie Brothers in the studio in the interest of contributing toward a full-length album, according to a Facebook update by the band. McDonald has contributed to songwriting efforts on the upcoming release, the post suggested.

While it has been over four decades since McDonald has written and recorded with the band, the soulful singer and capable keys player joined the group on a 2020 tour commemorating their 50th anniversary, Ultimate Classic Rock reported. He has also played live with the band sporadically before and after that tour.

Back in 2014, McDonald extended his talents to make up parts of the 2014 album “Southbound,” which offered a “reimagined” twist to a handful of previously celebrated Doobies classics, the outlet noted.

But now, Simmons suggested the Doobies have been working on a lineup of new numbers that the band is eager to take and thus share on the road. (RELATED: ‘Come On Motherf*cker:’ Famous Rock Frontman Invites Arch Nemesis To Join In On Upcoming Tour)

“I’m hoping we’ll be able to debut a few of our new songs [on the tour],” Simmons said.

“There’s some really high energy stuff that will be fun for us to play and hopefully work well with our better known tunes. We’ll keep you posted and let you know how that’s workin’ out.”

McDonald was previously in the band from 1975 through 1982, according to Billboard. (RELATED: ‘Our Relationship Was Strained’: Rockstar Admitted He ‘Resented’ Late Drummer After Playing Final Show)

Doobie Brothers. Michael McDonald. What a Fool Believes pic.twitter.com/1ZLas8Gxmr — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) April 22, 2023

During his initial tenure, the singer seemingly shined on hit songs such as “What a Fool Believes,” “Real Love,” “Takin’ It to the Streets” and several albums’ worth of others.

The band plans for a release date by the Spring or Summer of 2024.