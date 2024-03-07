Entertainment

Rita Moreno Says She Hooked Up With Elvis To Get Over Marlon Brando

Famous actress Rita Moreno said she hooked up with Elvis to get over Marlon Brando when she found out he cheated on her.

“Elvis Presley is another whole story,” Moreno told People en Español in New York City on Wednesday. “I was going with Marlon [Brando] at the time. He wasn’t necessarily going with me, but I was going with him. You know what I mean?” She went on to explain that someone representing the King Of Rock and Roll approached her to arrange a date at the same time that she found out Brando was having an affair. “I saw the underwear and I said yes,” Moreno told People.

The famous 92-year-old actress went on to explain how the series of events unfolded, and she dished the dirt on what Presley was like as a lover.

She spoke of the time she found out Brando had been cheating on her, and explained how heartbroken she was.

“I found one day some lady’s lingerie in his house and I went home weeping and crying and so hurt and furious and I thought, ‘I never want to see him again,” she said.

“But I knew I didn’t mean that. I was really just absolutely crushed. Not only crushed but I was his slave. I just adored and worshiped him is more like it,” Moreno told People.

The very next day after she uncovered Brando had cheated on her, she received an unexpected phone call from Colonel Tom Parker, who managed Presley at the time.

“Turns out Elvis saw you with the commissary of the 20th Century Fox,” she recalled Parker saying.

Moreno said she went on to ask, “he liked what he saw and he would like very much to meet you. Would you like to meet him?”

It was at that moment she remembered the underwear she had found, and she seized the opportunity to go on a date with Presley.

The famous actress wasn’t entirely thrilled with her experiences with the legendary star. She went on to say she “dated [Elvis] several times,” and found him to be “sweet but boring,” according to People.

“He was sweet, but he was a country boy. So anyway, when [Brando] found out, it didn’t take long. He started to throw chairs. He was so angry. It was wonderful,” she said.

“And I just sat there as he threw chairs and carried on,” Moreno said. (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Admits To Being Catfished On Dating App, Video Shows: REPORT)

Moreno’s tumultuous relationship with Brando is featured in the documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” which debuted in 2021.