Stone Tools May Be First Signs Of Human Development In Europe

A study published Wednesday argued that 1.4 million-year-old stone tools found in Korolevo, Ukraine, might be the first indications of human activity in Europe.

If the analysis conducted by the research team is correct, the tools suggest an east-to-west dispersal of the earliest hominins in Europe during the warm natural interglacial cycles, according to the study published in the journal Nature. Hominins include pretty much all known subspecies of human, including our cousins like Homo erectus and Neanderthal.

The tools themselves were uncovered back in the 1970s, the study said, but new analysis of the sedimentary rock layer where they were uncovered suggests they are some of the oldest known to science. “This is the earliest evidence of any type of human in Europe that is dated,” geophysicist Mads Faurschou Knudsen, a co-author of the study, told The Associated Press.

