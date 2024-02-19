13,000-Year-Old Artwork Hints At The Real Settlers Of The Americas

An upcoming study in the March issue of Quaternary Science Reviews reveals new evidence of the first humans believed to have settled a part of the Amazon lowlands.

The paper detailed findings at two rock shelters in Amazonia, particularly in the Serranía de la Lindosa caves of Colombia, which seems to imply the first known human habitation of the region began around 13,000 years ago. Researchers knew the region and shelters were inhabited at least 12,600 years ago, but new evidence in rock art suggests the arrival of these settlers was far, far earlier.

Analysis of rock shelters surrounding the ancient artwork suggests the first humans were inhabiting the area at least 13,000 years ago, and is believed to be part of a mass migration throughout the Americas. Could it be that the first American settlers were not those who came across the alleged land bridge between Russia and Alaska, and we’re just the refugees of a long-lost civilization that spanned the American continent?

Rock art from Serranía de la Lindosa in the Colombian Amazon shows numerous extinct megafauna, adding to the evidence that the art is around 13kyo. pic.twitter.com/uPKUZv3Hez — Stone Age Herbalist (@Paracelsus1092) March 11, 2022

The answer to this question is still unknown, but the more we dig into the history of our people, the more gaps in our understanding seem to emerge.

“The ‘peopling’ of South America represents one of the great migrations of human history — but their arrival into the Amazon biome has been little understood,” University of Exeter archaeology professor Mark Robinson said in a statement regarding the find. “For researchers working in the field, dense rainforest makes it challenging to identify potential fieldwork sites, and acidic, clay-based soils impair the preservation of organic remains. Our recent excavations, however, help to fill this gap, not only dating their arrival to much earlier than previously understood, but also providing novel insights into their lives and historical trajectories during the Holocene,” (the epoch following the last glacial maximum).

But here’s the thing: This finding doesn’t conclusively say people started their mass migrations 13,000 years ago. There’s every chance people may have been here earlier, and Big Archaeology doesn’t want to admit it, because it would upend their entire concept of the human development story.

Big Archaeology wants you to believe humans have never reached any type of technological development before right now. The reigning paradigm also states humans evolved in small groups around the world and never really interacted until white people started poking our heads around places. (RELATED: Archaeologists Figure Out How Long Humans Have Been Burning Coal, And It’s Going To Annoy Progressives)

Growing evidence suggests humans — Homo sapiens or possibly even another subspecies — probably reached some type of advanced development prior to the end of the last glacial period (Younger Dryas), and subsequently lost everything in the mass flood that churned across the planet when this cold snap suddenly and rapidly ended.