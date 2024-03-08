Akira Toriyama, Creator Of ‘Dragon Ball,’ Dies At 68

Akira Toriyama, creator of the “Dragon Ball” series, died at his studio March 1 at the age of 68.

Bird Studio issued a statement saying Toriyama died as a result of a blood clot in his brain, according to CBS News. The creator of some of the best-selling anime of his time was known for his Dragon Ball manga series, which began in 1984 and sold millions of copies globally. It was later adapted into wildly successful animated television shows, video games and films.

Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, creator of the influential and best-selling Dragon Ball comic, dies at 68 https://t.co/Ul1dcS7QMc — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 8, 2024

Toriyama’s studio said he suffered a type of bleeding near his brain called an acute subdural hematoma, according to BBC.

“He was working enthusiastically on many projects, and there was still much he was looking forward to accomplishing,” the studio wrote, according to CBS News.

His funeral was only attended by his family and closest friends, according to the BBC.

Toriyama’s studio paid tribute to the talented artist and touched on the unfinished work he left behind.

“He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world,” the studio said, according to CBS News.

“We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

“Sand Land,” a desert adventure story Toriyama created that was originally released in 2000, was was later adapted into an anime movie three years later. A new adaptation of “Sand Land” is set to be released on Disney+ in the spring, according to CBS News.

Loyal fans and followers have posted messages of condolences on social media, as they express their grief over this sudden loss.

Bird Studio addressed Toriyama’s large fan base by thanking them for their 40 years of dedication and support. (RELATED: ‘We Are Heartbroken’: Gary Sinise Shares Devastating Life Update)

