Is AOC Packing Zynachinos? The Internet Is Ablaze With Allegations

Hold up… AOC packs Zyns? This changes everything pic.twitter.com/QWRioFe9EW — Matt Laine (@DaFiretruck) March 8, 2024

This is big if true. Of course AOC‘s policy positions are abhorrent and the fact that she’s completely receded into the Democratic machine after running a campaign where she pledged to dismantle it is hypocritical at best and morally bankrupt at worst. But I can forgive all of that if I find out she throws in the occasional Zynston Churchill. (RELATED: Social Media Erupts After Chuck Schumer Calls For Zyn Crackdown)

Would I vote for her? No. Would I buy her a beer and ask if she has a spare 6mg on her? Damn straight.

While some wet blankets are “WELL AKSHULLAY”-ing us with the information that it’s far more likely the bulging disc is a birth control container given House Dems’ women’s rights-themed clothing, I choose to live in a world where AOC packs fat lip pouches. I have to believe it. I can’t think that someone like AOC is so utterly unredeemable as a person that she doesn’t even toss in the occasional Oprah Zynfrey to take the edge off.

AOC PACKS ZYN 😯 OMG SHES SO COOL 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/cwjUHTI0qe — Matthew (@mz_prosperous) March 8, 2024

If AOC (AOZ, if you will) really does walk around the U.S. Capitol locked and loaded and ready to throw in a Thomas Jefferzyn at a moment’s notice, that instantly makes her ten times more likeable to me. Just rolling up to the State of the Unzyn with an upper bunkie. Not too shabby, AOZ.