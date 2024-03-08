Entertainment

Dolly Parton Launching Cookbook With Sister

37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Country music legend Dolly Parton took to Instagram to announce she launched a cookbook alongside her sister, Rachel Parton George.

Parton’s favorite eats will now be published in their new cookbook, titled “Good Lookin’ Cookin,” according to the message posted to the star’s Instagram page on Wednesday. The sisters shared their tried and true dishes with the fans inside the pages of the new cookbook, and Parton shared some of the mouth-watering photos on her social media page while gushing with pride about this new project.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

“Well, what’s cookin’, good lookin’? It’s our new cookbook!” Parton enthusiastically wrote in the caption of her post.

“I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know,” she said.

“If you’re like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us, into the kitchen.”

Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The country music legend revealed the book’s release date and offered fans an opportunity to get their hands on it before the general public begins snatching the cookbook off the shelves.

“#GoodLookinCookin hits bookstores September 17th! Head to the link in my bio to pre-order now🍴” Parton wrote.

Dolly Parton talks to the media at a press conference at the InterContinental Sydney on November 10, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The book will include tips for hosting holidays, and include 80 of their most beloved recipes and food items, including barbeque spare ribs, macaroni and cheese, and strawberry shortcake, according to People. The cookbook won’t read like a simple recipe book, either. Parton promises to include personal details that will keep her intimately connected with her fans.

The Parton sisters penned special details such as which condiment always lands in the middle of their table for special meals, and which meal Rachel makes annually as Parton’s special birthday meal, according to People.

Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me,” Parton said in a statement issued to People.

Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

“I do believe you’re going to love all these great recipes, and I think you’re gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did,” the country music star said. (RELATED: ‘Fry Pickles And Get Laid’: Selena Gomez’ Boyfriend Benny Blanco Dishes On What Sparks Their Sex Life)

“I can’t wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table.”