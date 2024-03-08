Dolly Parton Launching Cookbook With Sister

Country music legend Dolly Parton took to Instagram to announce she launched a cookbook alongside her sister, Rachel Parton George.

Parton’s favorite eats will now be published in their new cookbook, titled “Good Lookin’ Cookin,” according to the message posted to the star’s Instagram page on Wednesday. The sisters shared their tried and true dishes with the fans inside the pages of the new cookbook, and Parton shared some of the mouth-watering photos on her social media page while gushing with pride about this new project.

“Well, what’s cookin’, good lookin’? It’s our new cookbook!” Parton enthusiastically wrote in the caption of her post.

“I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know,” she said.

“If you’re like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us, into the kitchen.”

The country music legend revealed the book’s release date and offered fans an opportunity to get their hands on it before the general public begins snatching the cookbook off the shelves.

“#GoodLookinCookin hits bookstores September 17th! Head to the link in my bio to pre-order now🍴” Parton wrote.

The book will include tips for hosting holidays, and include 80 of their most beloved recipes and food items, including barbeque spare ribs, macaroni and cheese, and strawberry shortcake, according to People. The cookbook won’t read like a simple recipe book, either. Parton promises to include personal details that will keep her intimately connected with her fans.

The Parton sisters penned special details such as which condiment always lands in the middle of their table for special meals, and which meal Rachel makes annually as Parton’s special birthday meal, according to People.

“I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me,” Parton said in a statement issued to People.

“I do believe you’re going to love all these great recipes, and I think you’re gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did,” the country music star said. (RELATED: ‘Fry Pickles And Get Laid’: Selena Gomez’ Boyfriend Benny Blanco Dishes On What Sparks Their Sex Life)

“I can’t wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table.”