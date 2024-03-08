Entertainment

Mel B Says Spice Girls Reunion Is ‘Definitely’ Happening

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous singer Melanie Brown, known as Mel B from the hit 90s girl-group Spice Girls, declared they will “definitely” be reuniting.

She spilled the beans Thursday on the U.K. talk show “Loose Women,” telling co-host Christine Lampard the big news after Lampard pried for information about a possible reunion for a performance.

“Tell me about it … we are definitely doing something,” Mel B confirmed.

She immediately realized the impact her statement would have on millions of fans worldwide.

“I’m probably going to get told off, but I’ve said it. There you go,” she said. “I’m in trouble now.”

The singer, best known as “Scary Spice” in the group, confirmed that 2024 was going to be a big year for the girl group.

“We need happiness. We need empowerment back again. We need Spice Girls back, basically,” Lampard said, after admitting that any update on the matter would be better than no information at all.

Mel B dished out some additional details about the upcoming reunion of the world-famous singing group during her Jan. 2024 interview with “Hoda & Jenna.”

“Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” Mel B said at the time, according to People.

She didn’t issue any specifics, saying only that the reunion would be “the gift that keeps on giving”  to the pop group’s fans.

Mel B said it was challenging to sort out the details because all Spice Girl members are now moms with busy schedules to balance. (RELATED: Long-Awaited Reunion Movie For ‘Community’ Is Scripted And Ready To Go, Donald Glover Confirms)

The all-girl group that includes Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Brown last reunited in 2019 for a U.K tour, but Victoria Beckham, known as Posh Spice, was notably absent from the shows.