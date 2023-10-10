‘You’ll See’: Jerry Seinfeld Teases Possible ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion During Stand-Up Set

Jerry Seinfeld let a little secret out of the bag during his stand-up set in Boston on Sunday, suggesting to fans there may be a “Seinfeld” reunion in the works.

After a fan asked him a question about the iconic sitcom, Seinfeld told the crowd he had “a little secret” to share. The famous actor and comedian was very careful not to reveal too much, but he definitely threw some hints out at the live audience, according to a fan-shared video that was posted to Instagram.

Speaking about the last episode of “Seinfeld,” he said, “Here’s what I’ll tell you, okay, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet.”

The crowd erupted into cheers, and many began to applaud with excitement.

The comedian stopped shy of explaining exactly what that ‘something’ is.

Seinfeld looked confident on stage, and it was apparent he wished he could share more of his exciting news with the live audience.

He dished out just a little bit more information before ending the discussion, which has left fans everywhere scrambling to figure out what sort of trick the famous comedian has up his sleeve.

“It hasn’t happened, yet,” Seinfeld teased. (RELATED: Fans Can Now Stay In ‘Friends’- And ‘Seinfeld’-Themed Airbnbs)

“And just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about, so you’ll see … you’ll see,” he said.

He didn’t elaborate beyond that point, leaving fans to wonder if there will be a revival, reboot, reunion or something completely different yet somehow connected to the iconic sitcom.