No Labels Votes To Run ‘Unity Ticket’ For 2024 After Months Of Considering Bid

Centrist group No Labels announced Friday that it will run a third-party “Unity Ticket” in the 2024 general election, according to a press release.

No Labels had been weighing such a bid for months to serve as an alternative to both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. The group’s 800 delegates across all 50 states voted nearly unanimously to advance the third-party ticket, with No Labels now set to begin vetting candidates, according to the press release. (RELATED: ‘No Labels’ Could Soon Have No Money As Donors Reportedly Question Third Party’s Viability)

“These citizen leaders have spent months discussing with one another the kind of leadership they want to see in the White House in 2024,” Mike Rawlings, No Labels national convention chair, said in a statement. “These are some of the most civic minded, thoughtful, and patriotic Americans I have ever met. They take their responsibility seriously. Even though we met virtually, their emotion and desire to bring this divided nation back together came right through the screen. I wasn’t sure exactly where No Labels delegates would land today but they sent an unequivocal message: Keep going.”

Statement from Mike Rawlings, No Labels National Convention Chair: pic.twitter.com/OshcvXrlNm — No Labels (@NoLabelsOrg) March 8, 2024

It is unclear as to which candidates are in the running, as several major names like Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have ruled it out.

No Labels will provide more details on its candidate selection process on March 14, according to the press release.

“It was apparent that these citizens believe this is a just cause and that No Labels should provide Americans with the additional choice that they so clearly want,” Rawlings said.

No Labels has clinched ballot access in 13 states, including Maine, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota and Utah. The group is actively vying for ballot access in 14 other states, and hopes to make it on the ticket nationwide.

The group’s 2024 plans have received criticism from Democrats who argue such a ticket could siphon off more votes from Biden than Trump, allowing the former president to return to the White House. Several other third-party candidates will likely be in the running, including independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., “Justice for All Party” candidate Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

The “Unity Ticket” will have the support from super PAC New Leaders 2024, which launched in early January in anticipation of such a campaign, according to The New York Times.

