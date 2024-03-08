Editorial

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion QB Russell Wilson Might Be On His Way To Save My New York Football Giants

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs off the field following the Broncos 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made a quick stop in New Jersey to meet with my New York football Giants, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and all I have to say is PLEASE.

PLEASE GOD let us sign Russell Wilson. The former champ will be getting cut by the Broncos when the new league year begins March 13 and Denver is still on the hook for his entirely guaranteed $39 million 2023 salary, according to NFL.com. Meaning the Giants could sign him to a league minimum contract and bring in a nine-time Pro Bowler for dirt cheap.


I am begging General Manager Joe Schoen to do this. It may not be entirely up to him, as Wilson’s New Jersey pit stop was on the way to meet with the Steelers in Pittsburgh, but still … the Giants better have made him the hard sell. We cannot stand another year of Daniel Jones.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 16: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants fumbles the ball as he is hit by Patrick Queen #6 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Elsa/Getty Images

Even IF the Giants end up taking a quarterback in the upcoming draft, it could benefit that kid greatly to sit a year behind a living legend like Wilson. (RELATED: Struggling NFL Team Considering Making Key Move In Draft — Is There Hope For The Future?)

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the 1st quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Has Wilson fallen off somewhat since his glory days in Seattle? For sure. Was his Denver tenure so disastrous that Sean Payton elected to cut him and eat the largest dead cap hit in NFL history? Yep. Is Wilson a giant cornball that says weird things and is basically a perpetual walking meme? You betcha. But I don’t care. That’s how miserable Giants fandom has become. The fact that I’m pining to hear “Giants country, let’s ride!” makes me physically ill, but this is where we are now.