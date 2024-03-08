Two-Time Super Bowl Champion QB Russell Wilson Might Be On His Way To Save My New York Football Giants

Former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made a quick stop in New Jersey to meet with my New York football Giants, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and all I have to say is PLEASE.

PLEASE GOD let us sign Russell Wilson. The former champ will be getting cut by the Broncos when the new league year begins March 13 and Denver is still on the hook for his entirely guaranteed $39 million 2023 salary, according to NFL.com. Meaning the Giants could sign him to a league minimum contract and bring in a nine-time Pro Bowler for dirt cheap.

Before traveling to Pittsburgh today, Russell Wilson stopped in New Jersey for what one source described as “an exploratory meeting” with the Giants, per league sources. Wilson is in Pittsburgh today to meet with the Steelers, per sources. pic.twitter.com/gylDU9uNBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024



I am begging General Manager Joe Schoen to do this. It may not be entirely up to him, as Wilson’s New Jersey pit stop was on the way to meet with the Steelers in Pittsburgh, but still … the Giants better have made him the hard sell. We cannot stand another year of Daniel Jones.

Even IF the Giants end up taking a quarterback in the upcoming draft, it could benefit that kid greatly to sit a year behind a living legend like Wilson. (RELATED: Struggling NFL Team Considering Making Key Move In Draft — Is There Hope For The Future?)

Has Wilson fallen off somewhat since his glory days in Seattle? For sure. Was his Denver tenure so disastrous that Sean Payton elected to cut him and eat the largest dead cap hit in NFL history? Yep. Is Wilson a giant cornball that says weird things and is basically a perpetual walking meme? You betcha. But I don’t care. That’s how miserable Giants fandom has become. The fact that I’m pining to hear “Giants country, let’s ride!” makes me physically ill, but this is where we are now.