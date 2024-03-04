Denver Broncos Drop Russell Wilson Like A Hot Potato, And I Don’t Blame ‘Em

Hey, Russ … at least you still have Ciara.

When free agency begins later in March, the Denver Broncos will release their superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, according to a statement Monday from the franchise.

“We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform of his release after the start of the league year,” said general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton in a joint statement. “On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.”

Wilson will officially be cut March 13 when the new league year starts, according to the Broncos. (RELATED: REPORT: NFL Still Seeking Something That’s Going To Make All Of Us Happy And Their Players Livid — An 18-Game Schedule)

In a separate issued statement, Wilson gave thanks to both his teammates and Broncos fans for supporting him.

“Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community,” Wilson said. “This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

“Tough time don’t last, but tough people do. God’s got me. I am excited for what’s next,” Wilson added.

The Broncos x Russ connection was a disaster from the get-go, just too much bad football. It had to end.

Denver tallied a 13-21 record on paper under the leadership of Russell Wilson, but it’s actually much worse when you consider all of the stories that have come out over the past couple of years. Like how Russ had his own personal office, which eventually transitioned into him beefin’ with Sean Payton when he got to Denver, which ultimately got him bounced. On the field, off the field, it was just bad football all-around.

I don’t blame the Broncs for nixing Russ, they’re better off without him. Only up from here for Denver.