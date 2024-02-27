Superstar NFL QB Russell Wilson Compares Himself To Jesus’ Dad When Discussing Raising His Wife’s Son

Star Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made an insane comparison, likening himself to Joseph because he’s raising his wife Ciara’s child in the same way as Joseph raised Jesus with Mary.

Speaking to his former teammate and fellow superstar Brandon Marshall, Wilson made the comparison during an episode of Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” podcast released Sunday.

Wilson revealed the moment he knew he was meant to help raise Ciara’s son, Future Zahir, who she shares with megastar rapper Future.

“When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future, he’s nine months at the time, or whatever. He crawls in my lap and it was like you know this is going to be my responsibility,” he told Marshall.

“God … I remember, I remember leaving that night and God said saying to me ‘raising this child, it’s going to be your responsibility’ and realizing that … praying to God ‘you sure this is what you want me to do?’ [And Him] saying ‘Son this is for you,'” Wilson added.

“The first night?” Marshall asked. “Yeah the first night,” Wilson replied.

“Oh yeah I mean I think scary just in the sense of … not scary but it was more so of an opportunity. Like okay God, this is what you want me to do, you know. Stepping in to raise, you know, a child with C[iara] and this and that and realizing that … okay God like I know she’s the one for me but also too I’m going to take this responsibility as well,” Wilson continued.

“And I was ready for that, I was ready for that. I was ready to, you know, I love children as you know, I love kids and everything else but it was … like man, to help raise a child and everything else understanding that … okay God you’re going to give me this opportunity. What a gift,” Wilson stated.

“Even Jesus himself, like Joseph was … Joseph was a stepdad. Like okay, it wasn’t biologically his. So I’m like okay God you’re going to give me this opportunity to love the way that you were loved. To love the way that you want us to love.”

Well, that was unexpectedly beautiful.