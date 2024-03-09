Vegan Bakery Under Investigation, Accused Of Selling Donuts From Dunkin’

A vegan bakery on Long Island is under investigation after being accused of selling donuts from Dunkin’.

The Savory Fig allegedly sold donuts from the iconic coffee and baked goods chain under the guise of being its own product, according to the New York Post.

The Savory Fig is a vendor of CindySnacks, the Huntington-based specialty vegan grocer that first accused the vendor of selling donuts from Dunkin’. The baked goods, if from Dunkin’, were not vegan and contained allergens, the outlet reported. CindySnacks made public its allegations against The Savory Fig Monday in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cindysnacks (@cindysnacks)

The Instagram photo showed a strawberry frosted donut coated in small purple and orange “D’s” resembling that of the iconic brand. Dunkin’ offers a similar donut decorated with the same sprinkles — and that pastry contains dairy and gluten, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Iconic Grocery Chain Issues Recall Of Customer Favorite)

“I immediately became concerned as to why this one donut was decorated differently than all the others and in such a strikingly similar way to a recognizable chain,” CindySnacks co-owner Jonathan Stengel wrote on Instagram.

Stengel wrote that he removed all of the potentially Dunkin’-brand items from the vendor “out of precaution,” the outlet reported. The CindySnacks co-owner also posted a concerned text conversation he had with Michelle Siriani, the owner of The Savory Fig.

“If these are Dunkin’ Donuts the ingredients could kill somebody as we have so many ppl with severe dairy allergies that shop here,” Stengel wrote to Siriani.

Stengel added in the text that he would keep the message private if she admitted to the allegations. Siriani denied selling donuts from Dunkin’, stating that the products were “definitely not” from the brand, the outlet reported.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed to Newsday that it had received several complaints about The Savory Fig. Siriani told the outlet that the Instagram post was “untrue,” stating that the pastry pictured “was not my donut.”