Millie Bobby Brown Channels Inner Tom Cruise With Stunt Work In ‘Damsel’

Millie Bobby Brown said she channeled her inner Tom Cruise in her recent project “Damsel” during her Thursday appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Brown, best known for her role in “Stranger Things,” has now ventured into the realm of action with her latest project, “Damsel,” streaming on Netflix. The actress shared that she performed all her stunts in the fantasy-action film.

“I feel like the female version of Tom Cruise,” Brown told Drew Barrymore. “I did all my own stunts from start to finish.”

Brown expressed fear over her involvement in the stunt work. “You’re just like, ‘Are we really gonna, like, am I really gonna do that stunt?’ And then that day they’re like, ‘Yep, put the harness on,'” she continued. (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Says She Became A Feminist After A Psychic Told Her She Was)

Despite acknowledging her apprehension and lack of physical training for such feats, she embraced the challenge head-on. “I’m really scared about doing my own stunts. Stunts are scary, you’re just like, ‘I’m not physically trained to do this,'” Brown added.

Beyond her stunt work, Brown seized the opportunity to commend her co-stars during her appearance on the show. She lavished praise on Angela Bassett, not only for her formidable presence but also for her seasoned acting prowess. “Great presence,” she said pertaining to Bassett. “But also, you know, to observe her and watch her work, you’re just like, ‘Wow, you’ve always been good.'”

“Damsel” tells the tale of Princess Elodie, portrayed by Brown, who embarks on a quest for freedom and vengeance after discovering her husband’s family plans to sacrifice her to a dragon to settle an ancient debt, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Angela Bassett and Robin Wright. The film was released on Netflix Friday.