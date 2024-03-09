Brazilian Woman Allegedly Acquires Diploma Online For $8, Poses As Doctor To Treat Patients

A Brazilian woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly acquired her diploma online for $8 and posed as a doctor at a local hospital, New York Post reported.

Mirian Santana, 27, was arrested for allegedly impersonating a doctor, according to the New York Post. It was discovered she had treated nearly 30 patients on her very first day at a local hospital. Santana had managed to secure the medical position using a diploma she allegedly bought online for $8. This document falsely claimed she had completed her medical studies in 2022, the year the degree program started, thereby exposing the fraud.

Fake Brazilian doctor treated 30 patients at hospital after buying $8 degree online https://t.co/W0Wmamolkf pic.twitter.com/lk47kedP78 — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2024

The ruse came to light when fellow healthcare professionals grew suspicious and verified her registration number, uncovering it belonged to a legitimate doctor, the New York Post reported. Upon being confronted with the evidence, Santana confessed to purchasing the fake diploma online. She reportedly informed the police that she was a speech therapist by profession, earning about $802 a month, although this claim has yet to be confirmed by authorities, the outlet stated. (RELATED: REPORT: Doctor Accused Of Performing Ultrasounds On Men’s Genitals In His Bedroom Suspended By Medical Board)

The investigation revealed that Santana obtained her position through an outsourcing company that had won a contract with the city’s administration, the New York Post reported. She was charged with illegal exercise of a profession, ideological forgery, use of a false document, endangering life, and attempted embezzlement. She is currently being held in Tupi Paulista as the Civil Police investigates the matter.