The Madness Continues: Arkansas State Hits Magical Buzzer-Beater To Punch Tickets To Sun Belt Championship Game

Isn’t March beautiful?

Arkansas State, the No. 4 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, squared off in the semifinals Sunday against top-seed Appalachian State, and holy hell, did it give us a magical ending.

Red Wolves guard Freddy Hicks knocked down a buzzer-beater to continue the motion of March, and on top of that, gifted his team with a 67-65 win over Appalachian State to send them into the conference championship. As a matter of fact, it’s the first time in 17 seasons that Arkansas State has made the Sun Belt title game. (RELATED: Six Ejected From SEC Championship Game After South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso Smashes LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson)

And their current run can be the main culprit for that, as the Red Wolves are getting hot at the right time winning eight out of their last nine games.

Leading the way for Arkansas State was Caleb Fields with 23 points and Izaiyah Nelson with eight points and 13 rebounds. Besides his buzzer-beater, Hicks had a stat line of 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

WATCH:

FREDDY HICKS (@FreddyHicks7) WINS IT AT THE BUZZER!! (4) ARKANSAS STATE KNOCKS OFF (1) APPALACHIAN STATE 67-65 AND SECURES A SPOT IN THE SUN BELT CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/PiX0jVQTMi — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 11, 2024

Arkansas State at the buzzer to take down App State 67-65. pic.twitter.com/dvTXaJfEoa — Shane Mettlen (@Shane_DNRSports) March 11, 2024

Man, we haven’t even gotten into conference championship week yet with the majors, and we’ve already had an incredible amount of game-winners.

So you know what that means (or at least what I hope it means): We’re in for an absolutely crazy March.