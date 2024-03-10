We Officially Have Our First Team In March Madness — Morehead State

The Eagles are in!

Squaring off in the Ohio Valley Tournament championship game Saturday, Morehead State (who was the No. 3 seed) landed an upset over No. 1 Little Rock, 69-55, to not only win the conference title, but to also punch their tickets into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. And on top of that, they have the bragging rights as the first official team in March Madness with an automatic bid.

Also making a recent appearance in the 2021 edition of the tournament, the Eagles have now completed four consecutive seasons with at least 20 wins under the leadership of head coach Preston Spradlin. (RELATED: ‘You’ll Get Hurt’: UConn’s Dan Hurley — Who I Wanna Hate — Just Gets Cooler And Cooler With Interactions Like This)

Leading the way for Morehead State was Riley Minix (26 points) and Drew Thelwell (21 points).

Three other NCAA Tournament automatic bids will be given out Sunday, with each the Big South, Missouri Valley and Atlantic Sun holding their conference championships.

WATCH:

And Morehead State officially punches their ticket to the NCAA Tournament here in Evansville@mid_madness pic.twitter.com/dsB7L1DlUW — Isaac Bourne (@IsaacBourne11) March 10, 2024

We’re getting closer and closer to filling out those brackets! One of my favorite times of the year!

College basketball kind of got deflated for me this season with the Miami Hurricanes having an absolutely disappointing season, but sports betting has kept my interest alive, and I’m glad now that we’ve gotten to this point.

Obviously, my eyes will be on the ACC tournament this upcoming week, and though I will be cheering on Miami as well (with no real faith), Duke (was a big fan growing up) and Virginia (where I’m originally from) is where my real rooting interest will be, which will then take me into March Madness.

As you see, I’m already gearing up for the tournament, and this includes who I will be a fan of … but still, GO CANES!