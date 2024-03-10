Scarlett Johansson Mimics Sen. Katie Britt’s SOTU Rebuttal In SNL Sketch

Scarlett Johansson made an appearance during “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open and mimicked Republican Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s rebuttal of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Johansson graced the “SNL” stage to mimic Britt, and delivered a performance that merged political satire with a touch of absurdity.

“My name is Katie Britt and I have the honor of serving the great people of Alabama,” Johansson said in a sketch. “But tonight I’ll be auditioning for the part of ‘Scary Mom.’ I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This Country is Hell.'”

“You see, I’m not just a senator, I’m a wife, a mother and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot, worried about the future of our children,” she added. “And this is why I’ve invited you into this strange empty kitchen because Republicans want me to appeal to women voters, and women love kitchens.” (RELATED: CNN Panelist Says Republican SOTU Response ‘Fell Flat’ With Women Because Katie Britt Was ‘Put’ In Kitchen)

Sen. Katie Britt delivers the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address pic.twitter.com/x7mDzO1sWP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

Johansson’s portrayal of Britt was laden with satirical jabs. “My husband, Wesley, and I just watched President Biden’s speech, and what I saw was the performance of a permanent politician. But me? I’m not performing. I’m not! I’m not!!” she exclaimed.

“First and foremost, I’m a mom. And like any mom, I’m going to do a pivot out of nowhere into a shockingly violent story about sex trafficking. And rest assured, every detail about it is real, except the year, where it took place, and who was president when it happened,” Johansson added, poking fun at how Britt cited events that took place in Mexico in the mid-2000s to criticize Biden’s immigration policies, as reported by Associated Press.

“And tonight, I am not just responding to the State of the Union. I am also selling these gorgeous bejeweled cross necklaces for QVC,” Johansson’s character shifting, pretending to be a QVC host selling ornate cross necklaces.

“But to the American people who are struggling right now, know this: We hear you. We see you. We smell you,” she said in closing remarks. “We’re inside your kitchen right now looking through your fridge. And what’s that on the top shelf? Migrants!”