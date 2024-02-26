Taylor Swift’s Dad Allegedly Assaulted Photographer In Australia

Scott Swift, father of the international pop icon Taylor Swift, faces allegations of assaulting a photographer in Australia, news.com.au reported Monday.

The incident took place at Sydney’s Neutral Bay Wharf in the early hours of Tuesday local time, according to news.com.au. Ben McDonald, a photographer, claims he was assaulted by Scott. The confrontation occurred while he was taking a photo of Taylor on Sydney Harbour, following her final concert in the city. The encounter left him with minor injuries and a dent in his pride.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor," a spokesperson for Taylor Swift tells Rolling Stone after reports surfaced that her father was involved in an alleged incident with paparazzi

“Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30 am before leaving the location,” a NSW Police spokesman confirmed, the outlet stated. (RELATED: ‘I Better Not Be The One Acting All Strange’: Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Fame Is A Lot To Handle)

McDonald was following Taylor and her dad around as they roamed the city. Things took a turn when a security guard obstructed his view with an umbrella. “As she got closer, the security shoved his umbrella in my face and camera, then as she got in the car her dad decides to charge me and punch me in the chops” McDonald alleged, according to news.com.au.

“I didn’t realise it was her dad to start with,” he continued. “I looked back at the pictures and saw he was holding hands with Taylor – it then became evident that was her father.”

Despite the physical altercation, McDonald did not seek medical attention, according to the authorities, news.com.au reported.