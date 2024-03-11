It’s A New Year And Spring Breakers Are Still Beating The Hell Out Of Each Other In Florida

Meanwhile in Florida …

We saw the recent story where Miami Beach is trying to crack down on the wild spring breaks that have given my beloved city a bad (and undeserved) reputation, and though it appears to be working to some degree, it’s still poppin’ off in Florida. (RELATED: Lecce Manager Roberto D’Aversa Fired After Hammering Verona Striker Thomas Henry With A Vicious Headbutt)

It’s not known where exactly in the Sunshine State this video took place, but holy hell, we had a large group of spring breakers on the beach — a normal sight for this time of the year. But you know how things can go when it’s college kids and alcohol is involved (and the natural competitiveness of men wanting women and women wanting men). It can get a little crazy. And that’s exactly what happened here in the form of a gargantuan brawl.

It’s unclear why the fight(s) sparked up, but all you need to do is sit back, enjoy the ride and let that judgment fly.

Spring Break in Florida is Wild… pic.twitter.com/HYdTaODSYW — Freakouts & Crazy Content (@FightMate) March 10, 2024

See, this is exactly why Miami Beach decided to drop this glorious video:

Miami Beach launched a new campaign ‘breaking up’ with spring break in an attempt to dissuade rowdy college students from visiting. pic.twitter.com/UgvMRnwSxq — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) March 4, 2024

You spring breakers keep messing around and you’re all of a sudden going to have every city and cop in Florida on your ass, and then poof, spring break will no longer be a thing in the Sunshine State.

And personally, as a Floridian, I’m all for it.