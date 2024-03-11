Editorial

Emily Ratajkowski Let’s It All Hang Out In Eye-Popping Dress

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Famous model Emily Ratajkowski let her boobs hang right out of her sculptural dress on Sunday and narrowly avoided a nip slip on the red carpet.

Ratajkowski wore a daring dress to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party. She went braless in an outfit that she had to hold together because her boobs kept slipping out, giving photographers a good look. The Jacquemus dress featured a stiff-looking bodice that sat on top of her chest but offered no actual coverage. It floated away from the model’s body, offering so much space between the dress and her chest that everyone got a good glimpse of, well, everything.

The 32-year-old was on-point from a fashion-trend perspective, by embracing structural pieces that were off-set from the actual body. This particular dress might have offered a wee bit too much space to actually be functional.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP Getty Images

The dress was strapless and backless, and there was nothing to anchor the top of the dress in any way. The off-set, square front barely rested on her petite frame, and every turn and arm movement Ratajkowski made, led to side boob slippage.

US model Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Video footage of the event showed just how close she got to letting her entire nipple fall out, as cameramen shouted for the model to look over her shoulder and pose for their cameras.

Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum of Art on June 03, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The bold, unexpected shape of the dress seemed to require a lot of adjustment, and Ratajkowski could be seen hugging her outfit close to her to avoid a more serious fashion mishap. (RELATED: John Cena Presented Oscars Award While Naked)

Was this a purposeful tease, or a fashion challenge? We may never know …